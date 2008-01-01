MobaXterm X server and SSH client

MobaXterm is your ultimate toolbox for remote computing. In a single Windows application, it provides loads of functions that are tailored for programmers, webmasters, IT administrators and pretty much all users who need to handle their remote jobs in a more simple fashion.

MobaXterm provides all the important remote network tools (SSH, X11, RDP, VNC, FTP, MOSH, ...) and Unix commands (bash, ls, cat, sed, grep, awk, rsync, ...) to Windows desktop, in a single portable exe file which works out of the box. More info on supported network protocols

There are many advantages of having an All-In-One network application for your remote tasks, e.g. when you use SSH to connect to a remote server, a graphical SFTP browser will automatically pop up in order to directly edit your remote files. Your remote applications will also display seamlessly on your Windows desktop using the embedded X server. See demo

You can download and use MobaXterm Home Edition for free. If you want to use it inside your company, you should consider subscribing to MobaXterm Professional Edition: this will give you access to much more features and the "Customizer" software. Features comparison

When developing MobaXterm, we focused on a simple aim: proposing an intuitive user interface in order for you to efficiently access remote servers through different networks or systems. Screenshots

MobaXterm is being actively developed and frequently updated by Mobatek.