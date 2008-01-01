MobaXterm

Enhanced terminal for Windows with X11 server, tabbed SSH client, network tools and much more

MobaXterm is your ultimate toolbox for remote computing. In a single Windows application, it provides loads of functions that are tailored for programmers, webmasters, IT administrators and pretty much all users who need to handle their remote jobs in a more simple fashion.

MobaXterm provides all the important remote network tools (SSH, X11, RDP, VNC, FTP, MOSH, ...) and Unix commands (bash, ls, cat, sed, grep, awk, rsync, ...) to Windows desktop, in a single portable exe file which works out of the box. More info on supported network protocols

There are many advantages of having an All-In-One network application for your remote tasks, e.g. when you use SSH to connect to a remote server, a graphical SFTP browser will automatically pop up in order to directly edit your remote files. Your remote applications will also display seamlessly on your Windows desktop using the embedded X server. See demo

You can download and use MobaXterm Home Edition for free. If you want to use it inside your company, you should consider subscribing to MobaXterm Professional Edition: this will give you access to much more features and the "Customizer" software. Features comparison

When developing MobaXterm, we focused on a simple aim: proposing an intuitive user interface in order for you to efficiently access remote servers through different networks or systems. Screenshots

MobaXterm is being actively developed and frequently updated by Mobatek.

Key features

Embedded X server

Fully configured Xserver based on X.org

Easy DISPLAY exportation

DISPLAY is exported from remote Unix to local Windows

X11-Forwarding capability

Your remote display uses SSH for secure transport

Tabbed terminal with SSH

Based on PuTTY with antialiased fonts and macro support

Many Unix/Linux commands on Windows

Basic Cygwin commands (bash, grep, awk, sed, rsync,...)

Add-ons and plugins

You can extend MobaXterm capabilities with plugins

Versatile session manager

All your network tools in one app: Rdp, Vnc, Ssh, Mosh, X11, ...

Portable and light application

MobaXterm has been packaged as a single executable which does not require admin rights and which you can start from an USB stick

Professional application

MobaXterm Professional has been designed for security and stability

Network toolbox

Ssh, telnet, rsh, vnc, rdp, sftp, xdmcp, mosh and many network tools in a single application

X server

The embedded X server allows remote programs to be displayed on your Windows computer

Network security

Graphical applications and file transfers can be encrypted using secured SSH connections

Professional Edition

Unleash more MobaXterm features and customization capabilities

MobaXterm Xserver includes OpenGL capabilities allowing users to display their remote applications on local computer for productivity increase.
Because security is critical for your network, use secured protocols embedded in MobaXterm (SSH, SFTP, ...). MobaXterm brings latest technology to secure your network.
Portable version available.
No administration rights or additional framework/libraries needed.
You can launch it directly from your USB drive.

